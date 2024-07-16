Dealing with spike in mosquitoes following Hurricane Beryl and recent storms

By Nick Natario

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The heavy rain and debris left by Hurricane Beryl have created the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Not only are they pesky, but they also pose risks to your health.

Mosquitoes can carry blood-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus.

The first human case of the West Nile Virus in Montgomery County was reported last month after officials had just announced a positive sample collected in Bellaire.

To help prevent mosquitoes, officials recommend you do the following:

-Clear your yard and home of any standing water. -Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants. -Use topical and area repellents.

Many cities and municipalities will spray weekly. You can request spraying in Brazoria County on the county website.

In Harris County, you can also request an inspection for mosquito breeding on the Harris County website.

