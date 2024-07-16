By Francis Page, Jr.

July 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Message of Beryl Storm Resources From Councilmember Dr. Leticia Plummer: Francis Page Jr. | 7/15/2024, 1:16 p.m. I hope this message finds you well. Considering the recent impact of Hurricane Beryl, our City and the Greater Houston … I hope this message finds you well. Considering the recent impact of Hurricane Beryl, our City and the Greater Houston area have faced significant challenges. Many neighborhoods are still dealing with power outages and a need for essential resources, and some homes have suffered substantial damage. Be assured that the City of Houston, in collaboration with our dedicated partners at the county, state, and federal levels, is actively working to assist those in need. Our efforts include:

Distribution of ice and water Provision of food and other essential resources Establishment of cooling and charging centers Tree removal and clean-up operations Free transportation to cooling stations We understand that many of us remain without power and might be for several more days. It is vital to ensure your family’s safety and comfort during this hot weather, maintain communication with each other and emergency services, and secure adequate food and water supplies.

Essential Resources and Disaster Assistance

Please review the information below for details on accessing essential resources and receiving disaster assistance. Ensure you report any damages to your property and file insurance and FEMA claims promptly.

Houston Food Bank Pantries

Check this map for the closest location.

Distribution Locations

Precinct One Central Service Center 7901 El Rio St, Houston, TX 77054

Lincoln Park Community Center 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, TX 77088 Julia C. Hester House 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020 Drive Through Distribution Locations (3:00 PM – 7:00 PM)

Acres Homes MSC 6719 West Montgomery Rd, 77091 Fonde Community Center (4-8PM) 110 Sabine St, 77006 Northeast MSC 9720 Spaulding St, 77016 Kingwood Community Center 4102 Rustic Woods, 77072 Sunnyside MSC 4410 Reed Rd, 77051 Salvation Army 7920 Cook Rd, 77072 Southwest MSC 6400 High Star Dr, 77074 HPD Southwest Substation 13097 Nitida St, 77045 Denver Harbor MSC 6402 Market St, 77007 Bible Way Fellowship 10120 Hartsook St, 77034 For up-to-date Cooling Centers and Food Distribution sites, visit the Office of Emergency Management website.

Pets are welcome at City of Houston Cooling Centers. If you need transportation to a cooling center, call 3-1-1.

For food pantry locations, visit the Houston Food Bank website.

Meal Delivery Services

For constituents who meet the following requirements:

60 years or older Reside within our service area Primarily homebound or have little or no assistance Have difficulty with meal preparation due to physical or mental impairments *Income does not qualify or disqualify people from service. Please fill out this form or contact: mowclientservices@erjcchouston.org or 713.595.8162

STEAR Registration (State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registration)

Who Should Register?

People with disabilities People who are medically fragile People with access and functional needs such as limited mobility, communication barriers, need for additional medical assistance, transportation assistance, or personal care assistance

Register online at the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. Dial 2-1-1 or use your video telephone relay option of choice to contact 211 at 877-541-7905.

For immediate food assistance, call 2-1-1 or (877) 541-7905 to ensure availability.

