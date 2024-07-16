Precinct One Opens Cooling Centers for Water and Food Distribution

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the summer heat intensifies, Harris County Precinct One has taken proactive measures to support our community by opening several cooling centers and distribution sites. These centers offer vital resources, including water and food distribution, ensuring the well-being of all residents during this extreme heat advisory.

Distribution Sites Open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out) • Harris County Precinct One Central Service Center 7901 El Rio St, Houston, TX 77054 • Lincoln Park Community Center 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, TX, 77088

Hot Meal Distribution with the Salvation Army Open from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out) • Harris County Precinct One El Camino Center 2727 El Camino St., Houston, TX 77054

Cooling Centers Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. • Lincoln Park Community Center 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, TX 77088 • Tom Bass Community Center 15108 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047 For the latest updates or changes to these sites, please check our website, Facebook, and Twitter.

General Information and Resources

Stay Informed and Prepared: • Learn About Beryl Recovery Resources: For up-to-date information on recovery efforts, visit the Ready Harris website. • Beat the Heat: Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can result in heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated and follow safety tips available on the Houston Emergency website. • Generator Safety: Avoid operating generators indoors or in enclosed spaces. For more information, visit the Red Cross website.

Essential Services and Alerts: • CenterPoint’s Power Alert Service: Sign up here for power outage alerts. • Report Downed Power Lines: Maintain a safe distance and call 713-207-2222. • Natural Gas Leaks: Smell gas? Evacuate immediately, call 911, and report to CenterPoint at 713-659-2111. • Report Fallen Trees and Malfunctioning Traffic Lights: Call 311 or 713-837-0311.

After the Storm: • Document Storm Damage: Take photos of damages for insurance and FEMA claims. Participate in the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s iSTAT damage survey to help draw federal recovery funds. • Sort and Report Storm Debris: Place debris curbside and call 311 for pickup. Follow guidelines on the Ready Harris storm debris guide.

Support and Assistance: • Crisis Cleanup Helpline: For assistance with hurricane damage, call 979-217-3791. • Boil Water Notices: Stay informed about boil water notices via local news or your water utility provider. • United Way 211 Helpline: Connect with recovery resources, including SNAP benefits replacement. • Texas Connective Survey: Help local non-profits by completing the survey here.

Protect Yourself from Scams: • Disaster Fraud Awareness: Learn how to protect yourself from scams by visiting the United Way website.

Mental Health Support: • Disaster Distress Helpline: Call or text 1-800-985-5990 for 24/7 crisis support. More information is available on the SAMHSA website.

Public Health and Emergency Assistance: • Harris County Public Health (HCPH) Connect: Access assistance for benefit programs and resources. Visit the HCPH Connect website. • State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR): Register here for priority help during emergencies if you have special needs.

Please visit Ready Harris for the most current information and sign up for weather and emergency alerts by texting Gulf2024 to 888777. As we recover from Hurricane Beryl, Harris County agencies are dedicated to supporting all residents. For further assistance, please call 346-286-2125. This article ensures that the readers of Houston Style Magazine are well-informed and prepared, highlighting the community’s resilience and the resources available to support them during challenging times.

