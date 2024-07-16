Shooter fires through door, hitting toddler, woman in Greene County

By Raquel Ciampi

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A 2-year-old and a woman were both hit by gunfire after someone shot through a door in Greene County.

Troopers were called to a home at Mountainview Gardens in Franklin Township Saturday evening.

Investigators learned someone shot five rounds through the door of the home, hitting a 2-year-old in the thigh and a woman in the left eye.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and have since been released.

Officials have not identified a suspect, adding they fled in an unknown direction after shots were fired.

