World War II veteran’s remains returned to United States for burial after more than 80 years

By Joy Benedict

RIVERSIDE, California (KCAL) — After more than 80 years, the remains of an 26-year-old killed overseas during World War II are being returned to the United States for burial at Riverside National Cemetery.

Private First Class Charles Powers was enlisted in the U.S. Army when he got stationed to serve in the Philippines during World War II. He was there just days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, when the bombing turned to American bases in the Pacific.

“They attacked Pearl Harbor and the next three days they attacked bases in the Philippines,” said Charles Powers, who bears the name of his uncle who died a hero. “They held out til April, and without reinforcements they were mostly starving. Lack of food and supplies, so they basically surrendered and that became the Bataan Death March.”

The march is infamous for the severe abuse that about 75,000 prisoners of war suffered over the course of a 65-mile walk. Powers survived the walk, but died sometime after.

Though he never got to meet the man he was named after, he’s humbled by the large amount of people who showed up on Tuesday to hold a procession as Powers’ remains are transported from Ontario Airport to the mortuary in Menifee.

“I’m absolutely proud of it — I’m proud of the fact that I’m just associated with him,” Powers said.

He says that his uncle was declared Missing In Action until the end of the war and presumed dead. In 2017, the family’s suspicions were confirmed when Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency requested DNA so they could try to identify their missing loved one.

Now, after 82 years, he will be buried on Thursday at the Riverside National Cemetery along with more than 300,000 military personnel.

With more than 80,000 people still missing from World War II, people who joined the procession on Thursday are hopeful that those who died while fighting for their country can continue to return home for their final rest.

“It’s a wonderful thing and they should keep doing it until they bring them all home,” said Bobbie Neff, a Menifee resident who joined the procession.

