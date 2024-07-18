LA City Council member addresses junk-filled property in Sun Valley after police raid yard

By Amy Maetzold

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles City Council member Monica Rodriguez held a news conference on the effort to clean up a junk-filled property Wednesday, years after the first complaints were made.

The press conference was scheduled after a large amount of law enforcement entered the property in Sun Valley. SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see some officers had their guns drawn as they walked through the yard.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire and what appeared to be unmarked city vehicles were on the scene.

Rodriguez began the new conference by giving a brief history of the situation that began in 2019, when the city was first notified about the accumulation of debris on the property located at 8633 La Tuna Canyon.

A criminal court case was then filed by Department of Building and Safety and accepted by the city attorney in November of 2019.

A court date was scheduled for September 2020, but as a result of COVID-19 it got canceled.

The case appeared to be on standby until the owner of the property hired an attorney in March 2021 and a court date was scheduled for May 2021.

The property owner was ultimately charged by the City of Los Angeles and sentenced to 180 days in jail.

“Of which, she only served one,” Rodriguez said.

A court order allowing the Fire Department with the support of Building and Safety was issued on Monday which led to authorities being able to enter the property on Wednesday.

