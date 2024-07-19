Fake jewelry scammers reported at several shops on Maui

By Web staff

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Police are warning residents about a fake jewelry scam that’s making the rounds across the Islands.

Maui Police officials say they have received reports in the last week of scammers selling fake jewelry at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, The Shops at Wailea, and Walmart.

The scammers claim to be visiting from Dubai or Saudi Arabia and say they’re victims of theft or robbery and that they’re selling jewelry at a cheap price to get back home.

Police are warning people to not fall for it — the jewelry is fake.

MPD says the scammers work in groups of men and women, two men, or sometimes even with children to appear as a family.

Anyone who sees this happening, or anyone who thinks they have been a victim of the scam, is asked to call police at 808-244-6400.

