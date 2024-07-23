Broward School Board to decide fate of employee after transgender athlete controversy

By CAROLINA BORGES, DANNIELLE GARCIA

PLANTATION, Florida (WSVN) — The Broward County School Board is set to meet Tuesday to discuss the possible termination of Jessica Norton, an Information Management Specialist at Monarch High School, following a controversy involving her transgender child’s participation on the girls’ volleyball team.

The controversy began when an anonymous tip in November led to an investigation, revealing that Norton’s transgender daughter had been playing on the girls’ volleyball team, which is prohibited under the 2021 Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. This law bans transgender girls and women from participating in public school teams designated for female athletes at birth.

Norton, who has been with the district for seven years and previously received stellar evaluations, addressed the board at their last meeting on June 18. She criticized the investigation, stating that it had a devastating impact on her daughter’s life and educational experience. Her daughter, a well-known and active student leader, has since left Monarch High School and now attends school online.

The decision on Norton’s employment was postponed at the last meeting but will be revisited Tuesday at Plantation High School. The board’s decision could range from termination to suspension, or no action at all. This meeting follows multiple protests and walkouts by Monarch High School students in support of Norton and her daughter.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata has emphasized that the district is committed to following state laws while ensuring the safety and support of all students. The district’s handling of the investigation and its implications for student athletes and employees remains under scrutiny.

