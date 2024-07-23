Racine Unified School District employee sentenced to 2 years in prison for sexually assaulting student

By Web staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Racine Unified School District employee convicted in the sexual assault of a student has been sentenced to two years in prison followed by nine months in the Racine County Jail.

Justin Lizama pleaded guilty to three charges of the four charges that were filed in May.

According to a criminal complaint, Lizama approached a 16-year-old after school and asked her to get in his car. He allegedly took the student to his home and gave her marijuana before sexually assaulting her.

The complaint says Lizama was an event staff employee at Case High School at the time.

