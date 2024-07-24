Vigils held in Baltimore for 2 children killed in last 2 weeks

By Kai Reed

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Several community members gathered for two separate vigils in Baltimore Monday night.

The first was held to remember 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley, who was shot and killed inside a house on North Kenwood Avenue on Friday.

Friends, neighbors and members of Safe Streets attended a vigil for Cormley on Kenwood Avenue. Many of them left balloons in front of the house.

Neighbors said they were praying for the family.

“It’s just very, very sad. And I’m just praying for the family because… that could have been my child. So, I’m glad that they caught the person, and I just want her family to continue to heal,” said Destiny Hillery, a neighbor.

Omar Passmore, 28, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Cormley’s death. He’s being held without bond.

A similar message resonated in northeast Baltimore, where loved ones gathered for a bubble release to honor Cortez Lemon.

The 14-year-old was killed on July 10 after police said he was stabbed on an MTA bus. An 18-year-old has been charged with his death.

