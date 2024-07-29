Big heat to start the week across Colorado, near-record heat in Denver

By Joe Ruch

DENVER (KCNC) — Near-record temperatures are expected to start the week in Denver.

A first alert weather day has been issued for both Monday & Tuesday. Temperatures will be just shy of the 100-degree mark. However, these days will be the warmest of the week, and some wildfire smoke returns.

97 degrees is the forecast high on Monday, the old record is 99 degrees set in 2005.

98 degrees is the forecast high on Tuesday, the old record is 101 degrees set in 2005.

Wildfire smoke is set to arrive after noon across northern Colorado, this will help limit just how warm temperatures get.

