Meet the couple using their art studio as a safe space for children of all abilities

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Delaware County couple is using their art studio in Chester County to create a safe space for children of all abilities.

Jennifer Briddes and her wife, Bonnie Stritzinger, are the owners of A Flick of the Wrist in Malvern, where messiness is the key to creativity.

“The art is accessible for everyone here,” Briddes said.

The couple hosts a weekly summer camp where kids do splatter art. Separately, they also host sensory classes specifically geared toward children with autism and ADHD.

Briddes said she was inspired by her 15-year-old son Xander, who has autism. While he was growing up, Briddes said she felt uncomfortable taking him to crowded places where she wasn’t sure how he would react. That’s why she strives to make her art studio a welcoming place for all.

“Even if your child doesn’t want to participate, or they don’t feel comfortable participating, or they have a fit or they have a meltdown, they’re still accepted here,” Briddes said.

The studio also offers a blacklight room, where the paint glows in the dark. Some children with autism prefer it because it’s calming. Some of them don’t even paint, but rather, spend time feeling the different textures on the wall, which can be soothing.

“I know when kids have these type of experiences, it just helps their brains grow and their vocabulary gets better. It’s all connected,” Stritzinger said.

The couple recently flew to Oklahoma to compete in a reality TV show for entrepreneurs called “The Blox” airing next year on Amazon. It was there they met mentors planning to help them grow their business so they can serve more children with disabilities.

“We recently opened a second location in Broomall and we would love to see A Flick of the Wrist everywhere,” Stritzinger said. “We would like to get one in every state, but if we get 10 in every state, that would even be better.”

