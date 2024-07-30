Las Vegas police asking for help after dog found in plastic container dies

By Joe Moeller

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community is demanding justice after an English bulldog was found in a sealed container.

The dog, which has been named Reba, died on Saturday after suffering heat stroke from being in that container.

Judith Martinez works in the area where Reba was found in triple-digit heat on Thursday.

“I can’t believe it, that someone would do that,” she told me. “An animal is not like a human. It can’t talk. It can’t tell us it’s stuck here, someone left here or something. It is just sad.”

She is like many others in the community — simply shocked.

Nobody knows how long Reba was in the box behind the Vons at Maryland Parkway and Katie.

Many have wondered about all the cameras in the area.

LVMPD told me that as of Monday, no arrests have been made and there is an open investigation into the incident. They add that tips can help.

LVMPD’s animal cruelty unit is working with Animal Protective Services and is asking the public to come forward with information.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact LVMPD at (702) 828-2907. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Carlos Herrera, from the rescue Paws Patrol LV, took Reba to the vet and went back to the scene to wait with the container so police could take it. In just 24 hours, several donors have put up $21,500 for a reward for the person who comes forward with information that leads to the suspect.

“It’s emotional that so many people came together and so many people are fighting for her and will continue to fight for her until justice is served,” Herrera told me.

The anonymous donor who put up the first $5,000 got in touch with me on Instagram after seeing the story.

“I decided to offer a reward because these innocent babies need our help,” their message read. “They can’t tell us who’s hurting them so we need to encourage another person to come forward and tell us. Hopefully, this money will do just that.”

With a higher reward, more views and shares online and more support, a community hopes justice can be served.

“There are shelters out there [where] they could have dropped the animal off,” Martinez said. “What they did, that is cruel.”

