13 puppies set on fire, $5K reward offered for information on who did it

By Helena Arjona

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLKY) — The Humane Society is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about puppies that were set on fire in Lexington.

According to the Humane Society, a Lexington resident found a litter of 13 puppies that had been intentionally burned.

The puppies were estimated to be about 8 days old.

“It is heartbreaking to even imagine what horrendous torture these puppies went through at only 8 days old,” said Todd Blevins, the Kentucky state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “There is no excuse for this kind of cruelty. We hope our reward helps find the perpetrator of this despicable act.”

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, seven of the puppies had already died. The remaining puppies were taken to a local veterinarian.

The six puppies were treated, but ultimately died.

The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control is currently investigating and plans to file 13 felony counts of animal cruelty in the first degree against the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to email animal cruelty investigator Lt. Jai Hamilton at jhamilton@lfacc.org.

