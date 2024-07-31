Long-distance cyclist showing anything is possible, despite his above-the-knee amputation

By Brittany Hope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Don’t tell Jim Wilkes that he can’t do something. Odds are, he’ll prove you wrong.

The Folsom long-distance cyclist is an above-the-knee amputee. A knee injury was misdiagnosed, leading to a series of surgeries that spanned decades.

After his amputation surgery, Wilkes said a doctor asked him about the activities he enjoys. He said he likes to dive, swim, and ride a bike.

“She goes, ‘Oh, you’ll never ride a bicycle again,'” Wilkes said.

He and his wife left the doctor’s office and returned eight months later when Wilkes rode his bike to her office.

“You can do whatever you want to do,” he told KCRA 3. “Yeah, it may take longer. It may be difficult. But, you do it.”

Flash forward to today, Wilkes rides his bike roughly 90 miles a week. He travels the world with his wife and their bikes, too.

He has a special knee that’s operated by an app, allowing him to use different modes for cycling, walking, playing basketball, and other activities.

He said the knee has allowed him to continue his active lifestyle despite his amputation, and he wants everyone to have the same access and ability to be mobile.

“I work with the Amputee Coalition as a volunteer to help amputees overcome the loss of a limb because there is so much life to live, and you might as well live it instead of feeling sorry for yourself,” he said.

The Amputee Coalition advocates for amputees and sponsors legislative bills. Right now, they’re working on insurance fairness in California and changing the Medicare laws to ensure assisted devices and prosthetic limbs are covered for all.

“You would not go and buy a car and then not have a spare tire or only three tires,” Wilkes said. “We need devices like this to be able to walk. To be able to exercise. It is medically necessary.”

Wilkes, others amputees, advocates, doctors, the Amputee Coalition, and the California Orthotic & Prosthetic Association held a rally outside the State Capitol in Sacramento to make their voices heard to lawmakers.

“I met this woman and she said, ‘You changed my life,'” Wilkes said, holding back tears. “It broke my heart. It’s what I’m here for — to help others.”

