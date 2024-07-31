Wife seeks justice after husband is brutally attacked outside home

By Daniela Cado

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The family of a man who was violently attacked outside his home on Milwaukee’s east side say they want the suspect behind bars.

The attack happened Saturday, July 27 at around 9:30 p.m. and part of it was caught on camera.

“I got home from a family event and as I exited the shower, heard a loud scream and my husband was calling me and I heard him say ‘call 911, call 911,'” Kristel Sikora recalled.

Her husband, 35-year-old victim Matt Carlin, now has a fractured jaw which will take weeks to fully recover.

Home surveillance video captures the moment a man with a white shirt and jeans attacks Carlin near Brady Street. First tearing his shirt off and then punching him in the face.

Sikora told CBS 58 News the altercation was unprovoked.

“He sees a guy kicking our metal, our steel metal fence twice and denting the whole thing,” she explained.

Sikora added that violence on the east side has escalated within the last year-and-a-half.

“And it’s inexcusable that it’s being tolerated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” Sikora said.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed a police report was filed adding, “the suspect battered the victim…MPD continues to seek a known suspect.”

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Sikora and a family spokesperson, Joshua Kuehn, expressed their frustration with MPD’s response, saying the investigation is taking too long.

“We need to know we’re safe and the residents need to know that they’re safe, and this is not an area that people come to, you know, cause problems and that they can get away with it,” Sikora said.

Sikora also told CBS 58 News that her husband can barely talk and awaits a second procedure on Thursday.

