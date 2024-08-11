Woman sent to hospital after sign falls

By Laura Haefeli

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman was injured in Boston’s Downtown Crossing on Saturday after part of a sign fell and hit her while she was walking down the street.

“It’s gonna make me cross the street,” says Boston neighbor Lori Glazer.

Neighbors concerned about building safety It happened next to the Corner Mall on Washington Street just after 2 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I’m glad she’s going to be okay, but I mean, it’s still concerning. It’s scary that could have happened to me,” says Glazer, who works in the area. She is concerned about the lack of upkeep.

“I think it’s horrible. This area used to be so nice. I worked down here, and they really need to maintain this area. It’s sad. This is the best part of the city, and you know, they really need to take care of it. I think older cities take more work, but I think it’s worth it to have that,” says Glazer.

Boston’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the scene.

“The city’s been falling apart for years, so I’m not even surprised, you know,” says Boston native Eric Moulton. He is concerned that the city is overwhelmed with repairs like this.

“Looks like it fell from this thing right here, which I think is easily repairable. I just feel like there’s a general lack of upkeep in the city,” says Moulton

WBZ-TV reached out to Boston’s Inspectional Services Department about how they ensure buildings are intact, but we have not heard back.

