911 call released after body found burnt in Hollywood alleyway

By Jessica Holly, Jordan Segundo, Carolina Borges, Michael Hudak

Click here for updates on this story

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WSVN) — One person is dead after a fire was discovered in the middle of an alleyway in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said officers responded to a fire in an alleyway behind 515 N 21st Ave. just before 1 a.m. Monday. Once they arrived, they reportedly found a body in the fire.

“Engine 5 is on scene reference to a human body on fire,” said a 911 dispatcher. “It’s going to be the alleyway of Dixie Highway and Fillmore Street.”

“Copy that, just to confirm, you said it’s a human body on fire?” said the first responder.

“That’s affirmative. Engine 5 is still on scene. It’s currently on fire,” said the dispatcher.

Officials said homicide detectives and fire investigators were dispatched to the scene to begin an investigation, which shut down the surrounding area for nearly six hours.

The location where the body was found is near train tracks and several industrial businesses.

Live video footage of the scene showed charred remains and flashes of light where the body was found.

The 911 call of the woman who made the discovery was released on Monday evening.

“Hi, um, where am I, Dixie and Fillmore. There’s an alleyway right here and there’s like a little fire in the middle of the alleyway,” said the woman. “Like I’ve been walking by, it kind of smells like dead, something. It smells really bad.”

“OK, just stay on the line with me. I have fire rescue in route,” said the 911 operator.

The body remains have been removed from the scene.

The victim has not been identified. It is unclear what led up to their death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or email hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.