Neighbors calling for action at Milwaukee ‘Cat House’

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The northwest Milwaukee neighborhood near 95th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue is cherished for its trees, sidewalks and wildlife.

But it’s another kind of wildlife, feral cats, that have neighbors literally holding their noses.

“I usually don’t open my windows in the front because that’s when I notice the smell is worse,” said Jessica Mitchell, the only neighbor willing to go on the record about the conditions at her neighbor’s house.

Half a dozen other neighbors shared with WISN 12 News they’ve grown quite weary of the stench and the dozens of cats who apparently call the vacant house home.

“Total inside and out? I’d say 40 plus. At certain times, I’ve seen eight to 10 in the windows, and coming home from work on certain nights, I’ve seen 30-plus cats just hanging out in the driveway,” Mitchell said.

Public records show the longtime owners of the house, who are both in their 70s, moved out but retained ownership. Neighbors said they’ve been gone for several years. One of two cars in the driveway has license plates that expired in 2017, the other has flat tires. Both are full of debris, including animal crates.

Based on complaints, city records show the Department of Neighborhood Services has issued three violations here in the last three years for the outdoor feeding of the cats, but nothing about the condition of the house itself or the cats inside.

Mitchell said one of the owners who moved out still stops by to feed them.

“Every night, somebody comes in, brings out food to the driveway, there are like little food dishes,” she said. “So it’s basically like a cat sanctuary, I guess. It’s definitely not a residence anymore. Definitely, the cats have taken over, and it’s their residence.”

In Milwaukee, property owners are required to register their home as vacant if it’s going to be unlived in for at least a month. The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services said that has not been done in this case. The ordinance also requires they “maintain the interior and exterior in a safe and sanitary manner.”

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services told WISN 12 News on Monday it would be following up.

WISN 12 News did reach out to the homeowners at their current residence, but they didn’t respond.

