Mississippi sues Biden administration over voter registration order

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The State of Mississippi is suing President Joe Biden’s Administration over the Partisan Voter Registration Order.

The complaint, which was filed by Gov. Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, and Secretary of State Michael Watson calls the registration order illegal.

The lawsuit claims the executive order directs all-of-government voter registration efforts by federal agencies and led by the White House.

Gov. Reeves called the order a disaster and said in a statement: “It really goes to show just how far the Biden-Harris administration will go to expand their power, and it’s why Mississippi will continue pushing back when they violate the law.”

Under Executive Order 14019, federal agencies would have to develop strategies to expand voter registration efforts and submit their strategic plans to the White House within 200 days.

Reeves said those plans, however, did not go through notice and comment or any of the safeguards under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) that ensure transparency and accountability.

Eight other states have also joined in this lawsuit.

The complaint was joined by Montana, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

