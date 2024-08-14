National monument to mark site of 1908 Springfield Race Riots

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The White House will move to designate the site of the Springfield Race Riot as a national monument.

Illinois State Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-13th) made the announcement Wednesday afternoon as the monument will mark the moment in 1908 when a white mob incited a riot that left several people dead.

Hundreds were injured, and dozens of Black-owned businesses and homes were destroyed.

Budzinski said the monument will honor those killed and acknowledge the impact the tragedy had on the Springfield community.

In a statement, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton praised President Biden’s designation of the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument and what the recognition will mean to those learning about its history:

President Biden’s designation of the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument is an act of protection for a significant chapter of Black history in Illinois and America.

The monument is a poignant reminder of the devastation Springfield and the nation faced during a time of racial violence. We honor the memories of the lives that were tragically cut short, the families irrevocably shattered, and the businesses destroyed.

We pay tribute to the survivors and advocates whose resilience and determination reverberated through time, leading to vital reforms like the establishment of the NAACP. Their legacy serves as a powerful reminder of our ongoing duty to confront injustice and strive for a more equitable society.

This designation underscores Illinois’ commitment to preserving and learning from our complex history. As Lieutenant Governor, I remain committed to honoring the memory of those affected by continuing to pursue a future where the promise of equality is fully realized for all Illinoisans.

