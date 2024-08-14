Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus smashes into home after driver fleeing police causes crash

By Jennifer Borrasso, Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed into a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Tuesday.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson said the bus, which was carrying approximately eight passengers, crashed into the home on Hamilton Avenue near Durango Way around 4 p.m. after it was hit by a driver fleeing police in a chase.

The driver of the bus and one passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available on Tuesday. No other injuries were reported.

The PRT spokesperson said officers with the Monroeville Police Department were in a vehicle chase that reached Homewood. The driver of that vehicle hit the bus, which then went off the road and into the home.

Crews removed the bus from the home on Tuesday around 7 p.m. The homeowner was inside at the time of the crash but was not injured.

“It sounded just like a loud bash and crash,” homeowner Dennis Williams said. “It didn’t even shake the house.”

Williams said he normally sits outside on the porch around the time of the crash, but “By the grace of God, I wasn’t today.”

The porch of the home was condemned, but the house is structurally sound.

“I’m blessed,” Williams said. “I’m fine. And I’m thankful for that.”

Sources told KDKA-TV that the suspect at the center of the police chase is not in custody and a Monroeville officer suffered a leg injury after crashing. Police are now searching for the suspect, sources added.

Officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police were not involved in the chase, sources said.

It was not clear on Tuesday why the chase started or what the suspect was wanted for.

