White socks lead to arrest of teenager involved in crash that left three teens dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A pair of socks helped Martin County Sheriff’s deputies crack a months-long investigation and now a teenager is in custody.

Sheriff William Snyder said 18-year-old Enrique Hernandez was behind the wheel of a stolen car that crashed in the South Fork River in May and killed three teenage passengers.

The sheriff’s office helicopter captured the moment the car plunged into the water.

Investigators said a total of five people were in the vehicle.

Hernandez and another teen managed to swim to shore.

The two were taken into custody and later released.

Snyder said Hernandez was spotted on surveillance video at a burglary scene in Palm City.

“One of the first big breaks came is that we had clear video of Enrique wearing white socks getting out of the driver seat and getting back in,” Hernandez said. “So, you say what’s the big deal about white socks the big deal is everybody else had black socks.”

Synder said detectives traveled to Palm Beach County and picked up Hernandez, who admitted he was the driver.

The suspect faces several charges including three counts of vehicular homicide.

