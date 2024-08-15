Hillsborough County deputies say couple was followed home, shot after winning jackpot at casino

By Julie Salomone

RIVERVIEW, Florida (WFTS) — A Riverview couple was followed home, robbed and shot after a night out at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on August 2, 2024 around 5:00 a.m.

A man and a woman had been shot during an armed robbery at their home in Riverview.

The shooting happened outside the home as they parked their car in their driveway, according to court records.

A Ring doorbell camera captured part of the incident when the female victim ran to the front door. The camera is motion activated.

The male victim was shot in his right thigh, and his left knee, according to court records. The female victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the back of her right calf.

Both victims were transported to Tampa General Hospital.

During interviews with detectives, the couple stated they were returning home from the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. The male victim was gambling on the slot machines and won approximately $3,300.

He cashed out his winnings and left with his girlfriend.

According to court records, the victims are seen exiting the casino and were followed by two males. The victims drove straight to their house.

Deputies said one of the suspects exited a vehicle and held the victims at gunpoint demanding money and also stealing the victim’s purse. Both victims were shot.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus Jenkins, 34, and Tristin Wright, 36. Deputies are searching for a third suspect.

Jenkins is facing numerous charges including attempted murder in the first degree, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wright is facing charges including principal to aggravated battery, two counts of principal to attempted murder in the first degree, and two counts of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

