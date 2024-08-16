Family of South Florida woman missing in Spain continues to search for answers

By Joan Murray

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Where is Ana Knezevich Henao? It’s a question that tortures the South Florida family of the woman who disappeared in Madrid, Spain.

On Thursday, her relatives along with their attorney stood outside a financial institution and talked about their fears and search for answers.

“Where’s my sister? It’s been six months. She’s been gone half a year,” said her brother Felipe Henao.

The missing woman’s estranged husband, David Knesevich was arrested in Miami and charged with kidnapping.

He says he’s innocent, but prosecutors say the couple was going through a bitter divorce over splitting their assets.

They contend that David Knezevich traveled to Spain, spray-painted the surveillance camera of her building and left with a suitcase.

His attorney, Jayne Weintraub argued before a federal judge last week that there isn’t enough evidence to hold Knezevich.

She said there was no blood in the apartment. No struggle and no sign of foul play.

“Suddenly, everyone thinks this case is weak.” said the Henao family attorney, Adam Ingber.

Ingber said there is plenty of hard evidence linking David Knezevich to the disappearance and that no one is talking about the money Knezevich will get if he’s released. Money from real estate transactions on property the couple owned.

“I don’t understand why $350,000 waiting for him isn’t being trumpeted to show he’s a flight risk,” said Ingber.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.