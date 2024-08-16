Skip to Content
Semi driver killed after colliding with train

Kewaskum man has died following a crash between a semi and train in the Town of Sherman on August 14.
By WDJT News Staff

    SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Kewaskum man has died following a crash between a semi and train in the Town of Sherman Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Authorities identified the victim as 66-year-old Jeffery Blankenheim of Kewaskum.

It happened around 2:08 p.m., according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, in the W. 5100 block of Abbott Drive.

Officials say deputies on scene discovered a semi tank truck loaded with about 5,000 gallons of liquid manure. The semi had been operating west on Abbott Drive and was on its side in the ditch. The sheriff’s office says the semi had crossed the Wisconsin Southern Railway crossing with Abbott Drive and was struck by a northbound Wisconsin Southern train.

The train’s engine and six of approximately 22 cars were derailed. One derailed car lost some of its plastic pellet load.

Authorities say there is no hazard to the community.

Abbott Drive will be closed westbound from State Highway 57, and traffic entering from the west on Abbott Drive will be required to turn south onto Allen Road until the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s office says the closure will last for several days.

Contributions to this story also made by: Stephanie Rodriguez

