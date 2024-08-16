Why are there giant pigeons in downtown Orlando?

By Tony Atkins

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — You might notice a few giant pigeons if you’re driving through downtown these days.

It’s all part of a vibrant, new art display that brings 16-foot colorful pigeons into the heart of Orlando to represent where nature and urban wildlife intersect.

“The blue birds are really nice, beautiful because I like the color. I like the blue color,” said Sebastian, a French visitor.

“It has a different style from the rest of downtown, so it’s cool,” said Yamiyl Rios.

On Thursday, nine 16-foot, bright neon pigeons went on display across seven rooftops in downtown Orlando.

“People can really take a fun little scavenger hunt throughout downtown to experience all these,” said Cole NeSmith of Creative City Project.

The display is called “Big City Birds,” and it is as part of downtown Orlando’s “DTO Live” initiative to bolster the cultural landscape in the area.

The use of pigeons intends to provoke thought and start dialogue about urban wildlife.

“There is a conversation about the relationship we have with wildlife that inhabits our urban spaces,” NeSmith said.

The city said the pigeons will be on display until Oct. 17.

