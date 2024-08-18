3-year-old girl drowned at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, police say

By Rubén Rosario

HIALEAH, Florida (WSVN) — Police are investigating a drowning at a park in Hialeah that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl.

Miami-Dade Police and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning at Amelia Earhart Park, located at 401 E 65th St., late Saturday afternoon.

According to MDPD, the victim was at the park with an adult family member when she became separated.

The family member notified Miami Dade Park Rangers about the missing child, and they initiated a search within the park.

Park Rangers later found the child unresponsive in a body of water, removed her and began administering CPR

Paramedics then took the victim to a rescue truck and transported them to Palmetto General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim’s family member remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

