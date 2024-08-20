Kentucky woman Hadley Duvall, a rape survivor, shares her story on stage at DNC

By Alex Suckow

CHICAGO (WLKY) — If you watched Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speak at the National Democratic Convention, you may have recognized at least one of the young women who spoke before him.

Hadley Duvall was at the center of a viral ad for Beshear in 2023, one about abortion. She then appeared in one for President Joe Biden.

On Monday, she took the stage with two other women, and she once again shared her story. Sexual abuse by her stepfather left her pregnant at the age of 12. She eventually miscarried.

At the DNC, she said Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump calls abortion bans a “beautiful thing.”

“What is so beautiful about a child having to carry her parent’s child?” she said.

She then touted Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “She will fight for every woman and every girl, even those who are not fighting for her.”

The convention gave Duvall a standing ovation.

After she spoke, Beshear took the stage and called her “one of the bravest people I’ve ever met.”

From there, Beshear used her testimony to start discussing the threat Republicans represent to women’s reproductive freedom.

Duvall was one of three women who told their abortion stories on stage, bringing the issue to the forefront.

Amanda Zurawski, of Texas, and Kaitlyn Joshua, of Louisiana, also spoke.

