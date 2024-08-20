Woman who says she was permanently injured in Magic Kingdom ‘stampede’ files lawsuit against Disney

By Averi Kremposky

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A Pennsylvania woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for $50,000 after she says she was pushed over in a stampede at Magic Kingdom.

According to a lawsuit filed by plaintiff Debra O’Steen, the woman was walking on Main Street and claimed the park was “packed” and “extremely busy.” Due to an event that was starting soon, O’Steen says a crowd of people rushed her and knocked her over.

During the incident, O’Steen claims she was permanently injured and has since suffered from mental anguish, lost wages and medical expenses, the lawsuit says.

According to the plaintiff, it was Disney’s responsibility to “maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition” and “warn of any dangerous conditions about which it knew or should have known.”

O’Steen says Disney not only breached its duty by failing to correct a dangerous situation via crowd control but also failed to warn her of the “dangerous conditions.”

O’Steen, who the lawsuit says was at the park as a business invitee, is suing the company for $50,000.

