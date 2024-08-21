Catalyst Sports hosts adaptive rafting trip, empowering disabled athletes

By Justin Berger

BRYSON CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Catalyst Sports, a volunteer-run non-profit, recently hosted its first-ever adaptive white-water rafting trip at the Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC).

The group’s mission is to give people with disabilities access to the life-changing impact of adventure.

“The more access we have, the better the quality of life for people that have physical challenges,” Kaleb Wallace said.

Wallace is a disabled athlete who has previously gone climbing and mountain biking with Catalyst Sports.

“Even though it can be scary to push your bounds and push your limits, if you take that step and get out there and do it, you might discover something that really enriches your life in a big way,” Wallace said.

Wallace is not alone in that. Kevin Dinofa, who had a stroke and has limited use of his left hand and balance issues, encouraged anyone on the fence to get over their fears and try it.

“I’ve been scared to do things that’s kind of put me off a little bit, but I’m throwing caution to the wind, just saying ‘to heck with it,'” Dinofa said.

The white-water rafting trip is led by volunteers like Jonathan Thurman, a kayaker who was told at one point that he would be lucky to walk again.

“When I fractured my back, I had my first surgeries and after my first surgery, I fell asleep on the couch and my back actually slipped out of the surgery and it left me paralyzed from my waist down,” Thurman said.

He was rushed into a second successful surgery. This is his way of giving back.

“You can’t really put into words how it feels to be a part of their lives, to help them succeed and reach limitations that they thought they would be able to go past and reach in life,” Thurman said.

After the trip, News 13 caught up with Thurman, who was grinning ear to ear.

“We had a great time. If you can’t tell, just look at the smiles on these people’s faces,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.

