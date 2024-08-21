Philadelphia firefighters go door to door installing life-saving smoke detectors



KYW

By Aziza Shuler, Jim McHugh

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Ladder and drill in hand, Philadelphia firefighter Duvell Harvin was on duty Tuesday — not fighting fires, but preventing them. Harvin spent the day installing what he calls the first line of fire defense: smoke detectors.

“That can be very life-changing because everyone here in the city of Philadelphia should have working smoke alarms,” Harvin said.

However, the reality is that not everyone does. On Tuesday, a team of firefighters and American Red Cross volunteers spent the afternoon going door to door in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood, offering to install free smoke alarms with sealed 10-year lifespan batteries.

At a home on Bleigh Avenue, Harvin installed three smoke alarms — one on each floor, including the basement.

“It only takes a couple of minutes,” Harvin noted.

While Harvin handled the installation, Red Cross volunteer Charlene Scott educated homeowners on safety and escape plans.

“I prefer to support you before the fire than have to see you after the fire,” Scott said. “If a family can get out of a house based on the fire alarm, we have saved families.”

Further up the block, resident Jeff Jacobs had his outdated smoke detector replaced and two more added.

“It’s good to have that extra safety,” Jacobs said.

Earlier this month, Jacobs’ neighbor died after fire and smoke overtook the second floor of his home.

“His name was Steve. He’ll be dearly missed by us all,” Jacobs said. “I don’t believe he had a smoke detector because I got down there before the fire department, and I didn’t hear any sirens coming from a smoke detector. You don’t think it’s going to happen to you, and it very well can.”

Battalion Chief Brandon Wilson explained that the department’s fire fatality program offers this door-to-door service in neighborhoods recently affected by fatal fires.

So far this year, according to Philadelphia Fire, they’ve installed 4,000 smoke alarms citywide.

Those in need of this free service can request it through 311.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.