Military veterans hit the ice with NHL players for a good cause

BRAINTREE, Masachusetts (WBZ) — On a late August evening, you can hear the faint chatter of trash talk coming from the Thayer Sports Center in Braintree. It’s coming from military veterans hitting the ice against some of the NHL’s best players. The event has become known as the Hold the Line Hockey Game.

The clash is the brainchild of Nik Tasiopoulous. The former Babson Hockey player took the collegiate ice with Trevor Hines. His brother, Derrick Hines, was killed in action after playing at West Point. Proceeds from the game go toward the Derrick Hines Fund.

“It kept growing and became something cool for the kids to come out to,” said Tasiopoulous. “For law enforcement or vets, year-to-year this is the highlight. They get their family involved; community involved. We ended up with 22 pros and 22 vets this year.”

One of those NHL players is Bruins center Charlie Coyle. He has been a part of the annual matchup since its inception. Now he helps to recruit more pros.

“It’s always good to give thanks to those who have gone above and beyond for us, so we can do what we love here,” said Coyle. “No amount of, ‘Thank yous,’ that you can say to these guys and girls what they do and continue to do for us.”

Marine K-9 handler Brandon Cabey recruited several other Marines to take part in the game. They were trash talking the pros before they even got on the ice.

“Johnny Beecher has a little edge to his game. I am going to have to see what is going on with him,” said Cabey. “It’s a huge opportunity. It’s going to be a lot of fun. The guys have been pumped for it for a few weeks now.”

“I stay out of that because I am not a good talker,” said Coyle. “I am just going to keep my head down, mouth shut, and score goals.”

“Whatever they want, and whatever they say we will do,” said Will Smith, a former Boston College star who was drafted by the San Jose Sharks. “We brought some reinforcements, so it should be good.”

