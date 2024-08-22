Mom claims district blocking son with special needs from some football activities

By Chaz Miller

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) — Kayden Walker started the seventh grade at Kleb Intermediate in the Klein Independent School District this fall.

His mom, Elizabeth Walker, said her son has autism and Down syndrome but still wants to have a role with the football team this fall. However, she told ABC13 that the district has prohibited that from taking place due to his disabilities.

“What we are asking for is for him to be able to participate in the practices and the drills,” Elizabeth Walker said, adding that she hopes he can do things like run with the team or help with equipment.

The mother said her son even passed a physical but is still being prohibited by coaches from being on the field.

“The coach made a comment, saying ‘I was really shocked when I saw Kayden’s physical come across my desk,'” she said. “That’s very discriminating.”

The Klein ISD parent filed a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday night, stating her son should be able to participate in after-school practice, even if it is limited to serving water or keeping time.

The TEA will review her submission and investigate the allegations if they see fit. Mediation is a potential outcome of how this could end if the TEA gets involved.

Klein ISD told ABC13 in a statement that the parent’s allegations are “100% false.”

The district said the family has “supported” the accommodations made to make Walker feel included.

“Klein ISD remains dedicated to ensuring that all students, including those receiving special education services, have opportunities to engage in extracurricular activities of interest to them,” the statement read.

Elizabeth Walker said the school has yet to accommodate her son.

Alicia Tucker, a special education advocate working on behalf of the Walker family, said the district’s actions violate the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, a federal law.

“That’s the primary law governing special education,” Tucker explained. “It mandates students with disabilities have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities.”

Klein ISD sent the statement to ABC13 before Walker filed her complaint with the TEA.

Following that revelation, the district was given the opportunity to amend it, but it said it stood by what had already been sent.

