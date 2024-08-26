‘Yo bro you really stabbed me’: Suspect arrested 12 years after killing

By Victor Jorges , Matt Papaycik

Click here for updates on this story

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Palm Beach County deputies have arrested a suspect who they said stabbed and killed a man more than 12 years ago in west Boca Raton.

Peterson Eliantus, 37, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Anastasio Caceres, 25, a west Boca Raton man who died in August of 2012.

Eliantus faced a Palm Beach County judge on Monday morning and was denied bond.

According to court documents obtained by WPTV, Eliantus and Caceres got into an argument outside a home in the 22000 block of Southwest 54th Way in Boca Raton on the night of Aug. 6, 2012.

During the fight, Eliantus stabbed Caceres multiple times, detectives said.

According to the report, as he was being attacked, Caceres said, “‘Yo bro you really stabbed me bro?'”

Caceres was taken to a local hospital, where he died from stab wounds to his abdomen and chest.

When the original probable cause affidavit was filed in October of 2012, Palm Beach County deputies said Eliantus had “fled the area and had not been seen by family, friends, neighbors, or Deputies familiar with the area.”

At the time, the report added that Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County “had received information that Peterson Eliantus had fled to a different area outside of Palm Beach County.”

More than 12 years later, Peterson was arrested at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 150 block of Southeast 1st Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to his arrest report.

No other information about how Peterson was tracked down has been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.