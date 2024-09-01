Police bust tow truck driver for stealing, selling vehicles

By Logan Smith

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — A 33-year-old Aurora resident is accused of stealing 48 vehicles with his tow truck and hauling them to salvage yards to be sold for parts.

Brian Chacon was arrested Aug. 11 by the Denver Police Department on behalf of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Last December, a Douglas County investigator digging into a stolen vehicle case eventually uncovered Chacon’s alleged activities.

Chacon, working for Eagle Wing Towing based in Aurora, is believed to have taken vehicles “he had no legal right to impound or possess,” as stated in a sheriff’s office press release.

Chacon and Eagle Wing Towing sold 81 cars to U-Pull and Pay lots in Denver and Aurora and the Littleton U-Pull, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives determined 48 of those cars were stolen. Chacon faces 48 counts of auto theft.

Detectives were unable to determine ownership of 29 of the cars that Chacon and Eagle Wing towed.

Many of the thefts occurred outside of Douglas County, a DCSO spokesperson confirmed.

Chacon was additionally charged with 37 counts of forgery and 37 more of chop shop activity, all felonies. He was also found to child pornography in his possession during the investigation, resulting in five more felonies.

Chacon is due in Arapahoe County court Sept. 6.

