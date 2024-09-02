Carry Forward 5K: carry a load on this run to raise money for veterans

By Hannah Urban

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — On Saturday, Sep. 7, the seventh year of the Carry Forward 5K is taking place in Nashville.

Put on by the Wounded Warrior Project, this 5K raises funds for veterans and their families. Participants carry a flag, a weight of up to 100 pounds or another person. It’s meant to honor and symbolize the weight veterans take on while they are protecting our country.

“The effects of war or military service on wounded warriors can last a lifetime, and Carry Forward is an inspiring and fun opportunity for participants to support warriors and their families,” said Angela Hemmen, WWP director of peer-to-peer fundraising events. “We’re extremely grateful for Nashville’s continued support of this exciting 5K and our mission to empower more veterans every year.”

WWP began in 2003 and offers direct programs in mental health, career counseling, and longterm rehabilitative care for veterans and their families. Their mission is to honor and empower wounded warriors, with a vision of fostering well-adjusted service members in the community.

If you want to participate in the 5K, you can register online. There is also a virtual 5K version if you are not able to attend on the day of the event.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.