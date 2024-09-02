Complaint: Woman begged for her life before being fatally shot by boyfriend

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend near 24th and Greenfield.

The shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 25.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Jennifer Parr fatally shot in a parking lot. An autopsy determined Parr was shot in the head and leg.

The man accused of shooting Parr, according to investigators, is Robert James McKnight.

According to a criminal complaint, several witnesses heard the shooting, as well as yelling. One witness, according to officials, heard Parr begging for her life. Witnesses, according to the complaint, said the shooter was wearing red pants.

Investigators believe McKnight first shot Parr in the leg, and then she tried to run away, and he shot her in the head.

The complaint says as more officers arrived to the scene, a deputy saw a man in red pants in the parking lot where the victim was found on his back rolling around pointing a handgun at his head. He was identified as McKnight and taken into custody.

McKnight is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide.

