People jump on LMPD cruiser as police try to stop street racing, burnouts near Iroquois Park

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Multiple videos have surfaced online showing dangerous and illegal street racing throughout Louisville Saturday night.

Monday morning, Louisville Metro Police’s interim chief spoke out, calling the incidents “unacceptable.”

That’s near the entrance to Iroquois Park in front of Colonial Gardens.

As officers pull up to the scene, several people can be seen jumping on the top of a police cruiser before they back out of the area.

This is just the latest instance of street racing.

Back in October 2022, the city revised their policy on street racing.

The new stance allows for officers to not only seize vehicles but impound them for months at a time and issue hefty fines.

More than 60 vehicles have been seized so far, and dozens of arrests have been made.

LMPD Interim Chief Paul Humphrey said those involved Saturday were not only putting themselves, but the community and his officers, at risk.

“LMPD cannot, and will not, tolerate this activity, said Humphrey in a written statement to WLKY. “Our officers are the backbone of public safety and have full support to take enforcement action when appropriate and safe.”

He said there will be a continued emphasis on enforcement and promised to commit the necessary resources for that enforcement.

