Vintage photos found at Chicago train station

By Joe Donlon, Tracy O’Brien

CHICAGO (WBBM) — When you’re running to catch the train, it’s easy to drop something and not even notice, but it’s not usually an item that’s more than 100 years old.

Someone dropped 12 photos at the Jefferson Park Blue Line station last Friday night around 11 p.m. One was dated July 5, 1914.

A few of the photos have names on the back, including “Meyers & H Jones.”

Jamie Lundberg found them and posted them on social media, hoping to find their owner.

“They do look pretty old, but I was surprised to see they’re in pretty good condition, especially a couple of them,” Lundberg said. “One of them looks like barely touched and it’s really old and it was taken here in Chicago.”

The photos were taken in Benton Harbor, Michigan; Michigan City, Indiana; and two photo studios in Chicago.

Lundberg has made it her mission to play detective and solve the mystery of to whom the photos belong.

“Because I’ve seen photos like this of my own family that like my dad and his dad and his dad were so happy to have,” she said. “I just was like, you know, better me because I know I’m going to try and find someone.”

If you recognize anyone in the photos, or know who they might belong to, contact CBS News Chicago, and we’ll help get them back to the owner. Fill out this form or email us directly at cbschicagotips@cbs.com.

