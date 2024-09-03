Firefighters forced to flee “hoarder-like” Dearborn home fire after running out of air inside

By Sara Powers, Alysia Burgio

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — An elderly Dearborn man has died after his home caught on fire early Monday morning, fire officials said. The “hoarder-like” conditions of the home forced firefighters to flee the structure at one point.

At 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to 2038 Detroit St. after receiving a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they discovered heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

“There was just smoke like everywhere. I like ran out of the house and I could see the smoke pouring out from here like everywhere,” said Riley Hebert.

Hebert says within minutes first responders arrived on scene to save her next-door neighbor.

“Very, very quick. There was like one, then two, then three, then four, there was like one after another. They were on top of it really fast,” Hebert stated.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray says neighbors were knocking on doors and windows trying to help get a man out of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and discovered “hoarder-like” conditions, which complicated the rescue and prompted a call for more backup.

While trying to rescue the man, who was found in a bedroom in the back of the house, two firefighters ran out of air. A “mayday” was called, and one of the firefighters had to extricate himself through a window, while another one had to be assisted out of the home by additional firefighters.

None of the firefighters were injured. The man was taken out of the home, and he later died at a local hospital.

The Dearborn Fire Department says there is no confirmation on the cause of the fire at this time.

The chief says when crews arrived, there were no active smoke alarms, and they are still looking into if any were working the home.

