Burglars rip off security gate to smoke shop; other businesses hit overnight

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Three businesses, including two smoke shops, were hit by burglars in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

One of the break-ins happened around 3 a.m. at Your Smoke Shop on Sherman Way in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the suspects securing a chain that was attached to their vehicle to the storefront’s security bars. They then drove away and ripped off the gate.

The family who owns the shop told Eyewitness News they were in and out of the store within three minutes, and only got away with a few cigarette boxes.

Police could not confirm how many suspects were involved or what kind of car they used.

Shortly before that incident, a similar break-in happened at another smoke shop five minutes away on Victory Boulevard in the Valley Glen area. Police said suspects used a similar method as the Van Nuys incident to break in.

Meanwhile, over in North Hollywood, police were investigating a third break-in that happened at a hydroponics shop on Sherman Way around 4 a.m.

Police said the business’ gate was smashed, but it’s unclear what was taken.

It’s unclear if the break-ins are related, but police emphasized the burglary methods were very similar. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, a nearby business owner who didn’t want to appear on camera told Eyewitness News said the burglaries are concerning to her “because if they have the eyes to break this, they will have the eyes to break any others stores.”

“I don’t think it’s safe,” she said.

