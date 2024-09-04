‘Foaming agent’ found in water supply was result of a fire being put out, mayor says

By Giles Hudson, Julia Falcon, Nathalie Palacios

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KTVT) — Grand Prairie ISD and numerous city facilities are closed Wednesday after the city said it found a “foaming agent” in the water supply Tuesday evening. That foam is the result of a fire being put out, according to the mayor.

In a message sent to residents on Tuesday, the city advised everyone within city limits north of I-20 to stop using tap water, except for flushing toilets, until further notice.

Wednesday morning, Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen said the foaming agent was found in the water after “a huge fire was fought Tuesday night.” He said the foaming agent got into the water system through a backflow event.

“It was an incident that we will learn from and move forward,” Jensen said.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Grand Prairie received reports of foamy water, prompting the city to test samples from the water system. Jensen said the water is “slightly toxic, but nothing to be alarmed” of.

The commission was on site Wednesday to assist the city in monitoring the water supply. There was no estimate for how long the issue would take to resolve but Jensen said he hoped that by Wednesday evening, there would be a boil water notice.

Bottled water distribution continued Wednesday morning at Lone Star Park, with dozens of cars lined up to get a case. According to the city, the distribution will continue as long as supplies last.

Facility closures

All schools in Grand Prairie ISD are closed Wednesday, including campuses outside of the affected area. The district said the decision was out of an abundance of caution, and the regular schedule will resume on Thursday.

Facilities operated by the city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Department are also closed Wednesday:

Kirby Creek Natatorium

Prairie Lakes Golf Course (including Crown’s) Ruthe Jackson Center Dalworth Recreation Center Charley Taylor Recreation Center Veterans Event Center Park restrooms and water fountains in the affected area Grand Prairie water warning

The city advised residents not to treat the water themselves and said that boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting water stand, will not make the water safe. Jensen said that if residents did shower or consume the water before being aware of the notice, they shouldn’t be concerned. There have been no incidents or calls to 911 regarding water-related illness or injury.

The city said to not consume the water in any way, including:

Drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making beverages or ice Pets or animals to drink Dishwashing

A list of additional distribution stations is posted at gptx.org. Residents with questions can also call 972-237-8400.

The FBI responded to a CBS News Texas inquiry saying they have not been notified of any issues.

