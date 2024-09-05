Woman convicted of felony DUI in Papillion crash avoids prison, gets probation

By Sean MacKinnon

PAPILLION, Nebraska (KETV) — A Sarpy County judge sentenced Kristin Gragert to five years probation on her third DUI conviction.

Gragert crashed into a Papillion mom, Chasity Sims, last year, nearly killing her. But she’s not letting the sentencing consume her thoughts and is focused on getting healed.

“I never thought it would be this long of a journey,” Sims said.

In May 2023, KETV Newswatch 7 first spoke with Sims.

Gragert crashed into her, driving drunk, with three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

KETV was there when it happened and there when Sims thanked the Papillion firefighters who pulled her from the wreckage and saved her life.

She had a shattered femur and hip, a broken arm and clavicle.

In August, Gragert was sentenced to five years’ probation and five years without driving privileges. The crash could have taken Sims’ life. But instead, it took her mobility.

A year and a half later, she started using a walker and getting another surgery.

“There’s a really good potential that we can get back some mobility and go through a little therapy and start out 2025 like a new woman,” Sims said.

Sims was laid off last year after not being able to go into work. She says it was devastating because she loved having a job.

“I couldn’t work really hard and get my job back right, so that was something that was greatly out of my control,” she said.

Sims was initially disappointed by last week’s probation sentence, hoping Gragert received some time in prison for what she did.

“I don’t believe at her core that she’s a good person,” Sims said. “I think a woman in her 40s with multiple DUIs, I just don’t think that’s acceptable. I think she’s got a lot of life things to work through. I hope that she does, but I’m not convinced that she will.”

But Sims isn’t letting it take up any of her energy. She’s focused on getting better.

“I’m just looking forward to be able to walk and keep up with my boys on any little outing that we might have, like going to Vala’s. I miss going to the zoo,” she said.

Court documents also show Gragert is not allowed to drink alcohol for five years and has lost her driving privileges for that time, as well.

Her attorney says she’s completed months of treatment and has been sober since the crash.

