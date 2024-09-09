Cancer survivor and bone marrow donor who saved her life meet in Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Click here for updates on this story

MAYWOOD, Illinois (WLS) — A cancer survivor and the bone marrow donor who saved her life had an emotional meeting in the west suburbs on Sunday.

David Farias and his wife flew in from Arizona to meet Jenny Carillo.

Jenny was diagnosed with leukemia at 23.

Now 28, she credits David’s three bone marrow donations as the reason she is alive.

The donation was even more meaningful, because finding a match outside of family can be a challenge for Hispanic Americans like Jenny.

The two met Sunday at the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center in Maywood.

David, a father to four, said he knows how important it is to give, and hopes someone would do the same for his family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.