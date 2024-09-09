Giant beach sand sculpture created by expert, college students

By Stephanie Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A retired sand sculptor helped a group of college students captivate the community.

“There’s lots to like. There’s lots to love. But what I really like is the actual physical carving of sand is fun. It’s enjoyable,” Ted Siebert said.

Siebert spent the last 35 sculpting sand into art.

“There’s just a universal feel about it. There’s just no denying it,” he said. “I also think it’s a little bit different than snow and ice in that not everybody lives in a cold climate and so they can’t fathom how water freezes into snow and stuff, but the proof is in the pudding. It’s fun stuff.”

On one summer morning, he led a team of students, teaching them the science of sand.

“These guys will never forget this experience, I think,” he said. “They’re all creative people, and they like that.”

The group met bright and early at Bradford Beach to start carving out a dragon for an event on the lakefront later that evening.

“Super cool. I like getting the professional insight because sand is something that I haven’t worked with before, and I just really like that. There’s so much art that you can make with sand, which is something that you could never think about,” Isabella Salvia said.

“I really like the community aspect of it all, just having people come together and supporting local artists. I really support that.”

While it was a basic introduction to what he calls “Dragon 101,” Siebert never passes up an opportunity to share his unique skill with the world.

“There is a charge you get, creating things for the public. It’s no different than maybe being in a band and playing music or storytelling or, you know, there’s all sorts of different things, and so I think for people to see it actually being built, you know, especially in this day and age where there’s AI, and there’s these 3D sculpture that it can print anything, you know, for the most part,” he explained.

“There’s something to be said about people who still have those old talents. You know, because you’re going to need them.”

