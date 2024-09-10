‘Crazy to see that much water’: Orlando residents want their voices heard after severe flooding

By Spencer Tracy

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Flooding is still top of mind for many homeowners in parts of Orlando.

They are taking their concerns to a city council meeting Monday afternoon.

Flooding is not officially on the agenda, but some residents will be there demanding answers.

Anyone hoping to speak had to sign up by 9 a.m. before the meeting.

Related: ‘Everybody who lives in Florida needs flood insurance’: Expert urges coverage

‘Never seen excessive flooding like this’ Last Sunday’s flash flooding has left those in the Wadeview Park neighborhood with a big mess and questions.

“We never have seen excessive flooding like this ever in my history of living here,” Scott Paxton, a resident, said.

More: Wadeview Park residents confront Orlando officials after severe flooding damages homes

Paxton has lived in the neighborhood for over 15 years. He has experienced major hurricanes and thunderstorms but never excessive flooding like this.

“It was crazy to see that much water concentrated in my backyard. It was unacceptable,” Paxton said.

People who live in this neighborhood are tired of the flooding that has been threatening their yards and homes.

They are blaming the flooding on the major construction project on Delaney Avenue.

Paxton said several of his neighbors will be attending the city council meeting.

“I want some kind of ownership from the city on what happened. There is a lot of fingers pointing, but no accepting of responsibility,” he said.

Neighbors believe the drains were blocked and closed during the storm.

City officials say Sunday’s rain event was out of their control due to the amount of rain that fell in a short period.

Paxton said they are hoping for answers from the city.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.