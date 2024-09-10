Detroit mother charged after her 3-year-old son accidentally shoots himself

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit mother whose 3-year-old son allegedly accidentally shot himself in the head with an unsecured gun is charged with violating Michigan’s safe storage law, officials say.

Tiara Shardae Taylor, 38, is charged with firearms-safe storage violation-minor present and injured self or another, a five-year felony.

Taylor was arraigned Sunday and given a $250,000 bond.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 11400 block of Saint Patrick Street in Detroit. When officers arrived, they found the 3-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. Detroit Police Chief James White said it’s believed Taylor came home from work, set her gun down on a dresser and the boy got ahold of the unsecured weapon.

The boy is expected to be OK after being grazed by the bullet.

Police say there was a lock box in the home, but it was not being used at the time of the shooting.

“This is another case that illustrates the tragic consequences of failure to secure a weapon. Children shooting themselves is completely avoidable if people will secure their weapons,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Taylor is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 17 and will have a preliminary examination on Sept. 24.

Under Michigan’s safe storage law, which went into effect in February, residents must keep unattended firearms unloaded and stored with a locking device or in a locked box if it is “reasonably known” that a minor may be present.

In August, a Madison Heights couple was charged with violating the state’s safe storage law when their 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the hand with an unsecured handgun.

A Metro Detroit woman was also charged with violating the safe storage law in August after a 2-year-old who she was babysitting in Warren accidentally shot himself in the stomach with an unsecured handgun.

