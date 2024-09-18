Bipartisan bill would legalize adult-use Cannabis in Pennsylvania

By Tom Lehman

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Pennsylvania lawmakers recently introduced bipartisan legislation that would legalize adult-use Cannabis, marking the latest proposal aimed at passing a measure legalized in nearly every one of the Commonwealth’s neighboring states.

House Bill 2500, which was announced over the summer and introduced on Friday, would have the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture oversee a new Cannabis program and allow for the taxation and regulation of Cannabis for non-medical purposes by Pennsylvanians who are at least 21 years old.

The legislation also deals with expungements for those with marijuana-related convictions and being able to apply for resentencing or commutation.

The bill would also prioritize the participation of small businesses in the Cannabis industry, particularly for those firms that are owned by minorities, women, or veterans.

Rep. Emily Kinkead, one of the chief co-sponsors on the bill, would like to see the bill pass during the legislature’s fall session.

“I’m hopeful that with the conversations that we’re having with different stakeholders and advocates that we can get this done quickly,” she said.

Supporters of legalizing Cannabis have also pointed toward potentially generating — at the very least — hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue and thousands of jobs. The governor’s budget proposal earlier this year reflected that with the inclusion of Cannabis tax proceeds as part of the spending plan.

The bill is among a number of proposals that have been introduced in both the House and the Senate this legislative session, though none have advanced to a full vote in either chamber.

Although the proposals generally carry the same goal in legalization, lawmakers differ on details like how the proceeds will be spent, implementation of criminal justice reform and social equity provisions, and who would be prioritized to sell Cannabis products.

Kinkead said she believes Gov. Josh Shapiro, who supports legalization, could help guide a Cannabis bill to full passage if he provides guidance or endorsement of any particular plans or provisions he wants to see enacted.

“I think the ball really is in his court at this point,” she said.

Shapiro on Tuesday was in Duncannon, visiting a Rutter’s gas station for a press event highlighting the expanded availability of canned cocktails under a new law.

When asked about Cannabis legalization, Shapiro said Pennsylvania is at an economic disadvantage to its neighbors with legalized adult-use Cannabis and noted there are likely people crossing into states like New York, New Jersey, and now even Ohio to buy the drug.

But the governor acknowledged lawmakers have not seemed to build enough consensus around the issue while they tackle exactly what a legalization law would look like.

“I’m under no illusion that this is going to take some time but the fact is members are looking at this carefully and I expect in the coming years that will be something we get done here in Pennsylvania,” he said.

The legislation also still faces opposition from many Republicans, which could pose an obstacle in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Some have also raised concerns about societal, health, and safety problems emerging from increased use of Cannabis in Pennsylvania.

Rep. Paul Schemel, who participated in a number of hearings about legalization on the House Health Committee, said he believes theoretical tax revenue numbers for Pennsylvania may be inflated and believes the case hasn’t been made that adult-use Cannabis should be allowed.

“What we know is that adult use recreational goes up and all the problems that come with that increase and we have to ask ourselves why would we do this?” he said.

