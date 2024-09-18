‘He’s under criminal investigation’: Tempers flare over Delco police chief candidate

By Caroline Goggin

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Residents in Collingdale, Delaware County, expressed their outrage on Tuesday night over local leaders trying to make a controversial hire for the town’s police chief.

“How dare you even contemplate putting someone under investigation as our chief of police when we had a damn good chief of police,” one resident said during an intense meeting.

Back in June, despite opposition from residents and some Collingdale officers, the city council voted 5-2 to remove former police chief Patrick Kilroy.

On Tuesday, the council was set to finalize the employment of a new chief, Raheem Blanden.

The Delaware County Police Union says Blanden is on leave from his job as a Chester police officer and is under investigation for alleged misconduct on the force.

“He’s under criminal investigation because he allegedly tipped off a homicide suspect that the SWAT team was on their way to the house to apprehend him,” explained Christopher Eiserman, president of the FOP Delaware County Lodge 27.

Action News spoke with Blanden as he was leaving the town meeting Tuesday night.

“I don’t know anything about a criminal investigation with the Criminal Investigation Division,” he said.

Blanden also confirmed he had interviewed for the police chief job in Collingdale. He says he’s ready to take it, despite the backlash from community members.

“I think they are making me the focal point, but this is about the council members,” he said.

As Blanden went back into the building, there were tense moments between him and other officers.

The night was defined by these uneasy moments. One instance was when the council president denied union representatives the opportunity to speak during a time for public comments.

The meeting ultimately led to a recess and then an abrupt cancellation.

Action News tried to speak with the council president about why he believes Blanden is the right person for the job.

“No comment,” replied Ryan Hastings, the Collingdale Borough council president.

The mayor of Collingdale expressed her opposition to the proposed hire.

“There is no way we should ever, ever think about hiring someone who is under investigation,” said Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea.

Authorities have not provided any further information on Blanden’s alleged misconduct, but the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office did confirm he was under investigation.

There is also no word yet from Collingdale leaders on what will happen next in the hiring process for a police chief. The next meeting to address the issue is set to be held sometime in October.

Local authorities did emphasize in a statement made Tuesday afternoon that the hiring of a police chief is a public matter.

